Ultímas Notícias
Fallece el legendario constructor de bicicletas José Duarte
En la noche del lunes 6 de enero falleció en Bogotá uno de los decanos de la construcción de bicicletas en Colombia, José Duarte, quien dedicara su vida entera al ciclismo colombiano en condición de competidor en los años 60 y luego como mecánico de donde pasó a convertirse en uno de los más prestigiosos constructores del país con la marca Bicicletas Duarte.
Duarte integró el equipo Avianca al lado de Roberto Buitrago, Jorge Luque, Eduardo Bustos y Pablo Hurtado para luego pasar a ser mecánico del equipo Banco Cafetero en 1975, famoso escuadrón capitaneado por Rafael Niño.
Como constructor marcó toda una época pues sus Bicicletas Duarte alcanzaron un nivel tan alto que fueron utilizadas por grandes campeones como Martín Ramírez en la histórica victoria del Tour del Avenir de 1985 y cientos de usuarios más en Colombia y el continente americano.
El legado de José Duarte sigue en manos de su familia y su nombre quedará inscrito en el libro dorado del ciclismo colombiano como el de un hombre que aportó buena parte de su existencia al desarrollo de este deporte en el país. La velación y exequias de José Duarte tendrán lugar en Bogotá, Capillas de la Fe (Carrera 19 No.154-76) desde este martes 7 de Enero y hasta el miércoles 8 a las 10 AM.
El Director y personal periodístico y administrativo de la Revista Mundo Ciclístico presentan a la familia y amigos de José Duarte un saludo de condolencia y de fortaleza en este aciago momento y elevan una oración por el eterno descanso del alma de un hombre cuyo legado está inscrito con letras doradas en la fabulosa historia del ciclismo colombiano. QEPD.
Foto©Cortesía Familia Duarte
Ultímas Notícias
Specialized Colombia elimina desde hoy el IVA a las bicicletas. La reforma del congreso de Colombia inicia en 2020.
Por cuenta de los grandes beneficios en salud y movilidad para la sociedad colombiana. El Congreso de la República en la recientemente aprobada reforma tributaria, eliminó el IVA a las bicicletas que no superen un valor superior a los dos salarios mínimos.
Según la medida que entrará en vigencia el próximo primero de enero, los usuarios que adquieran bicicletas que no superen el costo de $1.700.000 no pagarán el IVA. Por su parte las que sobrepasen este monto, pasarán de pagar el 19 al 5 %.
Luego de conocerse la medida que entrará en vigencia el próximo primero de enero. Santiago Botero, gerente de Specialized en Colombia anunció un incentivo para los aficionados que quieran terminar el 2019, estrenando bicicletas de una de las marcas líderes en el mercado nacional.
“Decidimos asumir esta diferencia del porcentaje de IVA en los valores actuales de los productos. Es decir, que nuestras bicicletas ya tienen el precio que tendrán a partir del primero de enero. Como empresa decidimos asumir la diferencia para que los ciclistas aprovechen la temporada y se animen a comprar la mejor bicicleta en esta Navidad”. Manifestó Botero que presume que con la medida, el aumento en la venta de bicicletas en el país seguirá en aumento.
Ultímas Notícias
Fallece el ciclomontañista Miguel Londoño
Mientras adelantaba su preparación para la temporada 2020, el ciclomontañista caldense Miguel Londoño falleció trágicamente al sufrir un fatal accidente en el descenso del Alto de las Palmas en la ciudad de Medellín.
Los primeros indicios, señalan que Londoño habría perdido el control de su bicicleta a alta velocidad.
El Director de la Revista Mundo Ciclístico, Héctor Urrego Caballero, y su redacción se solidarizan con su familia y envían un respetuoso mensaje de condolencia en este difícil momento.
Ultímas Notícias
The Hidden Facts on Best Free Antivirus
A Startling Fact about Best Free Antivirus Uncovered
Typically the anti virus should wipe out almost all the samples on sight, and detect a few of the rest of the types when we make an attempt to launch all of them. AVG antivirus is yet an excellent opt for for the protection of the PC. An effective antivirus will give you usersall-roundsecurity safeguards. Unfortunately, a lot of the antivirus obtainable on the net are paid, even high priced too. Therefore , it shouldn’t be utilized since the principal antivirus. Kaspersky Totally free Antivirus is a superb performer by of the speediest scanning days around, but it utilizes a light-to-moderate quantity of system resources to supply safeguards.
You are likely to receive ant-virus and anti-malware protection from the box. With a broad range of absolutely free ant-virus app in the markets, you are going to certainly be confused to seek out the ideal malware for i phone 2018. Although it doesn’t appear with its private antivirus (it employs the typical Kaspersky engine), it includes a solid integrated firewall that is simple to mount and set up. Comodo Ant-virus AV comparatives review : ESET NOD32 Antivirus Business Edition for Linux Desktop is actually a rather superb antivirus application. PC Equipment AntiVirus is one of the absolute the majority of basicantivirus applications you’ll find.
When selecting a fantastic antivirus, it’s important to keep in mind that you want over a virus or malware blocker. Have a look at the article at the signs you have got malware. The antivirus may want to have the capability to root away existing spy ware, but its ongoing task is usually to reduce ransomware, botnets, Trojans, and other sorts of nasty courses from receiving a foothold. When you believe a paid-for ant-virus might be better for your wants, learn more about what they are in a position to grant and see the pick of the very best in our very best antivirus 2018 characteristic. Always make sure that you install a trusted antivirus in your phone and make sure utmost privacy and junk mail settings. Choosing the ideal anti virus for Home windows means getting one that will keep your PC secure, doesn’t burn up a good deal of system resources, is easy to use and stays through the way until you require it.
What You Should Do to Find Out About Best Free Antivirus Before You’re Left Behind
In brief, the perfect antivirus request is the one which you’re feeling confident with. It is going to end up being worthless to express no to Antivirus course, with the progress in ransomware attacks, purchasing a trusted anti-virus protection tool is essential. Take note that should you set up another malware application, you could have to turn off Microsoft’s application to begin with to stop performance challenges. A great Malware program is important for your computer’s health and reliability. Most of totally free Antivirus courses simple get the job done. Without no word to say about Avast Free Antivirus, it’s been thought of as the most effective free Anti-virus program that can be found nowadays.
The Supreme Strategy to Best Free Antivirus
Antivirus security software comes in two specific types which might be Free and Paid. Just simply keep in mind that antivirus security software is simply one of many typical computer security practices you ought to be following. Avast Cost-free Antivirus Avast Free Anti virus took the best spot due to a mixture of amazing test performance and built/in capabilities.
The computer software comes with regular spyware and adware cover, alongside the capacity to intercept harmful sites and block traffic monitoring. Antivirus computer software should do it is basic job gowns detecting spy ware and prepared to delete them. Its not all antivirus program gives you great outcomes. You have all that you need in an overall antivirus software applications. Selecting the most beneficial antivirus software program should be a whole lot easier with our expert critical reviews. To work on a safeguarded and secure PC hundred percent of the time that you might want the ideal antivirus security software software readily available.
Antivirus will not need to entail a lot of money, even if. Thus, you could trust the antivirus with no worry. Avast antivirus is still the very best ant-virus software’s offered free software in the marketplace. Avast Free Antivirus required the top area due to a composite of terrific evaluation outcome and built-in features. Down load Avast Cost-free Antivirus at this time Avast Pro Antivirus gives web security characteristics that warn if you are visiting a potentially phony website, and a sandbox to enable you to try out applications within a secure environment at the place where they can’t influence your personal computer.
The 5-Minute Rule for Best Free Antivirus
The proper protection provided by an antivirus could be resumed to the 3 significant kinds of risks mentioned previously. Being a widely recognized business, you can be certain of obtaining the ideal security with a few advanced features. The Russian totally free ant-virus service is really a superior choice. To grab the free format, you want to visit Sophos Totally free Antivirus web-site and make an account. Normally, Avira Bitdefender Free is known as a another exceptional alternative to your antivirus protection with excellent malware scanning and removal comes from various labs. Malwarebytes Anti-Malware Free actually antivirus software.