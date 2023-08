¡Increible! Annemiek van Vleuten le gana a Cecilie Ludwig el Tour de Escandinavia por dos segundos

🏆💛🐐 ANNEMIEK VAN VLEUTEN WINS THE #TourofScandinavia23!



It’s UCI victory no. 1️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ for the ‘Campionissima’ from the Movistar Team, after a battle right to the end in Haderslev against stage winner – and 2nd overall – Uttrup Ludwig (FST).



Great job by all the Blues 👏🏼Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/3VK7CesYP3