“Estoy un poco sorprendido por mi estado de forma”: Tadej Pogačar tras conseguir su segunda victoria del año

🇪🇸 #69RdS



👊 Our boys gave their best on the opening stage @VCANDALUCIA, as @MikelLandaMeana finished in 2nd place, @SantiagoBS26 in 4th, @CarusoDamiano in 7th and @jackhaig93 in 9th showing strong teamwork on a challenging day in the mountains.#RideAsOne



📸 @SprintCycling pic.twitter.com/80y4Z8PZo8