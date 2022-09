Vuelta a España 2022: Richard Carapaz conquista Peñas Blancas y Supermán López deja ver sus buenas sensaciones

🏥 @SantiagoBS26 will not start stage 12 of @lavuelta due to a positive Covid-19 test with mild symptoms.



All other riders and staff have returned negative tests.



The team will start the race today with 6 riders.



Get well soon Santi!#RideAsOne #LaVuelta22



📸 @cauldphoto pic.twitter.com/XAlg2KIE7l