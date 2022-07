El Uruguayo Eric Fagúndez se lleva la Vuelta a Zamora; Juan Esteban Martínez en el Top 10 de la general

It wasn't the way he wanted to end @LeTour but what an incredible #TDF2022 it was for @SimoClarke!



As he makes his way home, Simon has sent a message to our fans…



DONATE to Simon's #FieldofDreams page: https://t.co/SHyGfbvx9B



See you back at the start line soon, Simon! pic.twitter.com/RrQw4iSkq8