El Israel-Premier Tech confía en los veteranos para el Tour; Fuglsang, Impey Woods y Froome en la lista

𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 @LeTour!



🎙️ "We have a strong squad racing in this year’s Tour de France. Our star riders are on top form and I am hoping for important stage victories" – Sylvan Adams.



📰 Read all about our TDF lineup here: https://t.co/rXhXFuXAYH

____

🇫🇷 #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/Chi1nazdRx