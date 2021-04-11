Connect with us

Ruta

Jesús David Peña BICAMPEÓN de la Vuelta de la Juventud. Brandon Rojas gana la etapa de cierre

Publicado

Hace 35 mins

el

Jesús David Peña en al podio final de la Vuelta de la Juventud 2021 (Foto©MundoCiclístico/AlbertoUrrego2021)

Jesús David Peña (Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW) alcanzó este domingo en Tocancipá, su segundo título en la Vuelta de la Juventud. El pedalista oriundo de Cogua que triunfó en las dos primeras etapas, ratificó el poderío de su equipo en esta prueba, en la que logró ubicar a tres de sus corredores en los primeros lugares. Brandon Rojas (Liga de Bogotá) ganó la etapa final.

Peña que en 2019 se llevó todos los honores en esta prueba y está próximo a cumplir 21 años, estuvo acompañado en el podio final por sus compañeros en el Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW 4WD Renta Car, Didier Merchán y Germán Darío Gómez, que ocuparon la segunda y tercera posición respectivamente.

Brandon Rojas ganador de la séptima etapa de la Vuelta de la Juventud 2021 (Foto©MundoCiclístico/AlbertoUrrego2021)

El conjunto dirigido por Luis Alfonso Cely, que dominó la prueba desde la primera fracción y se coronó campeón de la clasificación por equipos, ubicó a 5 de sus 6 corredores en el Top 10 de la clasificación general final. Además, se llevó el título de la montaña con Didier Merchán y los sprint especiales con Jeisson Casallas que cumplió con una estupenda labor de equipo y finalizó quinto.

En la etapa de cierre que se disputó sobre 140 kilómetros entre Villa de Leyva y Tocancipá, se libró una nueva gran batalla entre los mejores escaladores. Por eliminación natural, en la primera ascensión del día hacia el Alto de Samacá, el grupo principal quedó reducido a treinta corredores.

En la ascensión al Alto del Moral, Jhonatan Chaves (UAE Team Colombia) tomó la iniciativa y se marchó en solitario, el corredor de Cundinamarca posteriormente encontró compañía en Dubian Galvis (Orgullo Paisa), Yesid Pira (Alcaldía de La Vega) y José Tobasía (Calzado GOCI) corredores que ponían en riesgo las posiciones de los hombres del Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW, que lideraron la persecución y previo al paso por Villapinzon lograron la conexión.

Sobre los últimos veinte kilómetros de carrera sería Alejandro Callejas (Calzado GOCI) el primero en lanzar el ataque y posteriormente lo haría Diego Benavides (Sundark Arawak), corredores que cruzaron primero y segundo por el puerto de montaña de El Sisga e intentaron jugársela por el triunfo parcial. Sin embargo, producto de los múltiples intereses en el grupo principal por la definición masiva, se produjo la conexión a cuatro kilómetros del arribo.

Con grupo compacto en los últimos kilómetros, todo quedó presto para la definición al sprint, donde Brandon Rojas (Liga de Bogotá) se impuso con supremacía sobre Brayan Borda (Colnago CM) y Camilo Castro (UAE Team Colombia) que se quedaron con la segunda y tercera posición. El bogotano que exhibió una gran condición física a lo largo de toda la prueba, se llevó este triunfo como recompensa a su notable trabajo a lo largo de las siete fracciones.

Resultados

Etapa 7

1 Brandon Rojas Liga de Bogotá 3:34:49

2 Brayan Borda Colnago CM m.t

3 Camilo Castro UAE Team Colombia m.t

4 Sergio Granados Fundación Esteban Chaves m.t

5 Anderson Arboleda EPM Scott m.t

6 Oscar Téllez Liga de Antioquia m.t

7 Oscar Guzmán Sundark Arawak m.t

8 Mateo Sánchez Café Pergamino m.t

9 Jeisson Casallas Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW m.t

10 Rafael Pineda Colnago CM m.t

Clasificación General Individual

1 Jesús David Peña Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW

2 Didier Merchán Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW 0:43

3 Germán Gómez Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW 1:34

4 Rafael Pineda Colnago CM 1:51

5 Jeisson Casallas Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW 2:55

6 Dubian Galvis Orgullo Paisa 3:02

7 Yesid Pira Alcaldía de La Vega 3:08

8 Juan Carlos López Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW 3:14

9 Diego Benavides Sundark Arawak 3:17

10 Luis Daniel Zea Boyacá Avanza 3:42

Temas relacionados:

Ruta

Arvid De Kleijn vence al sprint en la primera etapa del Tour de Turquía

Publicado

Hace 4 horas

el

11 abril, 2021

Por

Podio de la primera etapa del Tour de Turquía 2021 (Photo©Tour de Turquía)

Arvid De Kleijn (Rally Cycling) se impuso al sprint este domingo en la primera etapa del Tour de Turquía, que se disputó en Konya sobre una distancia de 72 kilómetros y es el primer líder de la prueba que inició con una jornada con trazado modificado a causa de las tormentas de nieve en la zona donde se debía realizar esta fracción.

En un ajustado mano a mano, De Kleijn venció en el photo-finish a Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) que tuvo que conformarse con la segunda posición, ante la gran fortaleza en el remate final del neerlandés que se quedó con un notable triunfo. Pierre Barbier (DELKO) completó el podio de la etapa en la tercera posición.

Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck Quick Step) en la casilla 18 con el mismo tiempo del vencedor fue el pedalista colombiano mejor ubicado en esta fracción en la que sus tres representantes ingresaron dentro del grupo principal Rodrigo Contreras (Astana Premier Tech) ocupó la posición 82 y Jhojan García (Caja Rural Seguros RGA) la 106.

Konya acogerá este lunes la segunda fracción de la ronda turca, fracción que se disputará sobre una distancia de 144 kilómetros. Jornada con dos dificultades montañosas en la parte inicial, que previsiblemente se definirá al sprint.

Resultados

Etapa 1

1 DE KLEIJN Arvid Rally Cycling 1:35:38

2 HALVORSEN Kristoffer Uno-X Pro Cycling Team m.t

3 BARBIER Pierre DELKO m.t

4 CAVENDISH Mark Deceuninck Quick Step m.t

5 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Fenix m.t

6 GREIPEL André Israel Start-Up Nation m.t

7 LONARDI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè m.t

8 PEÑALVER Manuel Burgos-BH m.t

9 BELLETTI Manuel EOLO-Kometa m.t

10 GROSU Eduard-Michael DELKO m.t

18 HODEG Álvaro José Deceuninck Quick Step m.t

82 CONTRERAS Rodrigo Astana Premier Tech m.t

106 GARCÍA Jhojan Caja Rural Seguros RGA m.t

Clasificación General Individual

1 DE KLEIJN Arvid Rally Cycling 1:35:28

2 HALVORSEN Kristoffer Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:04

3 BARBIER Pierre DELKO 0:06

4 DE BIE Sean Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:07

5 SLIK Ivar ABLOC CT 0:08

6 BUTS Vitaliy Salcano Sakarya BB Team 0:09

7 CAVENDISH Mark Deceuninck Quick Step 0:10

8 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Fenix 0:10

9 GREIPEL André Israel Start-Up Nation 0:10

10 LONARDI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 0:10

21 HODEG Álvaro José Deceuninck Quick Step 0:10

83 CONTRERAS Rodrigo Astana Premier Tech 0:10

106 GARCÍA Jhojan Caja Rural Seguros RGA 0:10

Seguir leyendo

Ruta

“Estas dos primeras carreras han sido muy buenas para mí”: Esteban Chaves

Publicado

Hace 20 horas

el

10 abril, 2021

Por

Esteban Chaves en meta de la sexta etapa de la Vuelta al País Vasco (Photo©)

Esteban Chaves entregó un balance satisfactorio de su participación en las dos primeras competencias por etapas de su temporada. El escalador del Team BikeExchange, que ocupó la octava fracción en la última etapa de la Vuelta al País Vasco este sábado con final en Arrate, finalizó noveno en la clasificación general individual de esta prueba.

El balance final del colombiano es positivo. “Ha sido bastante agresivo e intenso. En el papel esta no es una subida que me conviene, pero en comparación con el primer día, lo hice muy bien. Hoy terminé entre los diez primeros y también subí algunos lugares en la clasificación general, así que esto es realmente bueno”.

El bogotano destacó el implacable ritmo al que se rodó durante toda la etapa final. “Ha sido una etapa muy dura, todo el día en una sola línea. El equipo, como siempre, lo hizo muy bien, me posicionó muy bien al principio y podemos decir que es una muy buena actuación para el equipo, durante toda la carrera”.

Chaves se mostró satisfecho con su desempeño en las dos primeras pruebas de la temporada. “Estas dos primeras carreras han sido muy buenas para mí, así que estoy feliz, decepcionado porque queríamos ganar una etapa aquí, pero lo intentamos, nos acercamos. Creo que la intención y el rendimiento del equipo es realmente bueno, fuimos parte de la carrera, fuimos parte del juego”.

Seguir leyendo

Ruta

Esteban Guerrero se impone en Villa de Leyva. Jesús David Peña a una jornada del título de la Vuelta de la Juventud

Publicado

Hace 1 día

el

10 abril, 2021

Por

Brandon Rojas en el podio de la sexta etapa de la Vuelta de la Juventud 2021 (Foto©MundoCiclístico/AlbertoUrrego2021)

Esteban Guerrero (Colnago CM Team) triunfó al sprint este sábado en la sexta y penúltima etapa de la Vuelta de la Juventud, disputada sobre 92 kilómetros con partida en Barbosa y arribo en Villa de Leyva. Jesús David Peña (Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW) a una jornada del título.

La clasificación general individual no sufre variantes y se mantiene dominada por los corredores del Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW, es líder Jesús David Peña, seguido de sus compañeros Didier Merchán y Jeisson Casallas, que se perfilan como ocupantes del podio final este domingo en Tocancipá.

Líderes de las clasificaciones intermedias en el podio de la sexta etapa de la Vuelta de la Juventud (Foto©MundoCiclístico/AlbertoUrrego2021)

Los múltiples intentos por conformar la escapada fueron la constante a lo largo de esta jornada, Pedro Ruiz (Boyacá Avanza), Juan Gómez (Orgullo Paisa), Jhonny Millán (Bicicletas Strongman), Kevin Castillo (Risaralda) y el vencedor Brandon Rojas (Liga de Bogotá), hicieron parte del grupo de corredores, que permanecieron en punta durante un lapso de tiempo más amplio.

Sobre los últimos veinte kilómetros de carrera, Juan Esteban Martínez (Colnago CM Team), Óscar Téllez (Liga de Antioquia) y Cristian Rico (Bicicletas Strongman) partieron del grupo principal en busca de la diferencia que les permitiera disputar la victoria. Los tres corredores que trabajaron en perfecta armonía, finalmente fueron cazados a tres kilómetros de meta, ante la labor de control ejercida por parte de los corredores del UAE Team Colombia y el Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW, equipos interesados en la definición al sprint.

La edición 2021 de la Vuelta de la Juventud, concluye este domingo con una jornada de alta exigencia que a su vez será la más extensa y se disputará sobre 140 kilómetros. Jornada que inicia con dos PM encadenados, antes de los primeros 30 kilómetros. En Tunja, la carrera entra en una sucesión de columpios antes de la escalada a El Sisga, escalada que concluye a 20 kilómetros de meta en Tocancipá, donde conoceremos al sucesor de Diego Camargo.

Seguir leyendo
Anuncio
Anuncio