Jesús David Peña BICAMPEÓN de la Vuelta de la Juventud. Brandon Rojas gana la etapa de cierre
Jesús David Peña (Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW) alcanzó este domingo en Tocancipá, su segundo título en la Vuelta de la Juventud. El pedalista oriundo de Cogua que triunfó en las dos primeras etapas, ratificó el poderío de su equipo en esta prueba, en la que logró ubicar a tres de sus corredores en los primeros lugares. Brandon Rojas (Liga de Bogotá) ganó la etapa final.
Peña que en 2019 se llevó todos los honores en esta prueba y está próximo a cumplir 21 años, estuvo acompañado en el podio final por sus compañeros en el Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW 4WD Renta Car, Didier Merchán y Germán Darío Gómez, que ocuparon la segunda y tercera posición respectivamente.
El conjunto dirigido por Luis Alfonso Cely, que dominó la prueba desde la primera fracción y se coronó campeón de la clasificación por equipos, ubicó a 5 de sus 6 corredores en el Top 10 de la clasificación general final. Además, se llevó el título de la montaña con Didier Merchán y los sprint especiales con Jeisson Casallas que cumplió con una estupenda labor de equipo y finalizó quinto.
En la etapa de cierre que se disputó sobre 140 kilómetros entre Villa de Leyva y Tocancipá, se libró una nueva gran batalla entre los mejores escaladores. Por eliminación natural, en la primera ascensión del día hacia el Alto de Samacá, el grupo principal quedó reducido a treinta corredores.
En la ascensión al Alto del Moral, Jhonatan Chaves (UAE Team Colombia) tomó la iniciativa y se marchó en solitario, el corredor de Cundinamarca posteriormente encontró compañía en Dubian Galvis (Orgullo Paisa), Yesid Pira (Alcaldía de La Vega) y José Tobasía (Calzado GOCI) corredores que ponían en riesgo las posiciones de los hombres del Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW, que lideraron la persecución y previo al paso por Villapinzon lograron la conexión.
Sobre los últimos veinte kilómetros de carrera sería Alejandro Callejas (Calzado GOCI) el primero en lanzar el ataque y posteriormente lo haría Diego Benavides (Sundark Arawak), corredores que cruzaron primero y segundo por el puerto de montaña de El Sisga e intentaron jugársela por el triunfo parcial. Sin embargo, producto de los múltiples intereses en el grupo principal por la definición masiva, se produjo la conexión a cuatro kilómetros del arribo.
Con grupo compacto en los últimos kilómetros, todo quedó presto para la definición al sprint, donde Brandon Rojas (Liga de Bogotá) se impuso con supremacía sobre Brayan Borda (Colnago CM) y Camilo Castro (UAE Team Colombia) que se quedaron con la segunda y tercera posición. El bogotano que exhibió una gran condición física a lo largo de toda la prueba, se llevó este triunfo como recompensa a su notable trabajo a lo largo de las siete fracciones.
Etapa 7
1 Brandon Rojas Liga de Bogotá 3:34:49
2 Brayan Borda Colnago CM m.t
3 Camilo Castro UAE Team Colombia m.t
4 Sergio Granados Fundación Esteban Chaves m.t
5 Anderson Arboleda EPM Scott m.t
6 Oscar Téllez Liga de Antioquia m.t
7 Oscar Guzmán Sundark Arawak m.t
8 Mateo Sánchez Café Pergamino m.t
9 Jeisson Casallas Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW m.t
10 Rafael Pineda Colnago CM m.t
Clasificación General Individual
1 Jesús David Peña Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW
2 Didier Merchán Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW 0:43
3 Germán Gómez Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW 1:34
4 Rafael Pineda Colnago CM 1:51
5 Jeisson Casallas Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW 2:55
6 Dubian Galvis Orgullo Paisa 3:02
7 Yesid Pira Alcaldía de La Vega 3:08
8 Juan Carlos López Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW 3:14
9 Diego Benavides Sundark Arawak 3:17
10 Luis Daniel Zea Boyacá Avanza 3:42
Arvid De Kleijn vence al sprint en la primera etapa del Tour de Turquía
Arvid De Kleijn (Rally Cycling) se impuso al sprint este domingo en la primera etapa del Tour de Turquía, que se disputó en Konya sobre una distancia de 72 kilómetros y es el primer líder de la prueba que inició con una jornada con trazado modificado a causa de las tormentas de nieve en la zona donde se debía realizar esta fracción.
En un ajustado mano a mano, De Kleijn venció en el photo-finish a Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) que tuvo que conformarse con la segunda posición, ante la gran fortaleza en el remate final del neerlandés que se quedó con un notable triunfo. Pierre Barbier (DELKO) completó el podio de la etapa en la tercera posición.
Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck Quick Step) en la casilla 18 con el mismo tiempo del vencedor fue el pedalista colombiano mejor ubicado en esta fracción en la que sus tres representantes ingresaron dentro del grupo principal Rodrigo Contreras (Astana Premier Tech) ocupó la posición 82 y Jhojan García (Caja Rural Seguros RGA) la 106.
Konya acogerá este lunes la segunda fracción de la ronda turca, fracción que se disputará sobre una distancia de 144 kilómetros. Jornada con dos dificultades montañosas en la parte inicial, que previsiblemente se definirá al sprint.
Etapa 1
1 DE KLEIJN Arvid Rally Cycling 1:35:38
2 HALVORSEN Kristoffer Uno-X Pro Cycling Team m.t
3 BARBIER Pierre DELKO m.t
4 CAVENDISH Mark Deceuninck Quick Step m.t
5 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Fenix m.t
6 GREIPEL André Israel Start-Up Nation m.t
7 LONARDI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè m.t
8 PEÑALVER Manuel Burgos-BH m.t
9 BELLETTI Manuel EOLO-Kometa m.t
10 GROSU Eduard-Michael DELKO m.t
18 HODEG Álvaro José Deceuninck Quick Step m.t
82 CONTRERAS Rodrigo Astana Premier Tech m.t
106 GARCÍA Jhojan Caja Rural Seguros RGA m.t
Clasificación General Individual
1 DE KLEIJN Arvid Rally Cycling 1:35:28
2 HALVORSEN Kristoffer Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:04
3 BARBIER Pierre DELKO 0:06
4 DE BIE Sean Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB 0:07
5 SLIK Ivar ABLOC CT 0:08
6 BUTS Vitaliy Salcano Sakarya BB Team 0:09
7 CAVENDISH Mark Deceuninck Quick Step 0:10
8 PHILIPSEN Jasper Alpecin-Fenix 0:10
9 GREIPEL André Israel Start-Up Nation 0:10
10 LONARDI Giovanni Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè 0:10
21 HODEG Álvaro José Deceuninck Quick Step 0:10
83 CONTRERAS Rodrigo Astana Premier Tech 0:10
106 GARCÍA Jhojan Caja Rural Seguros RGA 0:10
“Estas dos primeras carreras han sido muy buenas para mí”: Esteban Chaves
Esteban Chaves entregó un balance satisfactorio de su participación en las dos primeras competencias por etapas de su temporada. El escalador del Team BikeExchange, que ocupó la octava fracción en la última etapa de la Vuelta al País Vasco este sábado con final en Arrate, finalizó noveno en la clasificación general individual de esta prueba.
El balance final del colombiano es positivo. “Ha sido bastante agresivo e intenso. En el papel esta no es una subida que me conviene, pero en comparación con el primer día, lo hice muy bien. Hoy terminé entre los diez primeros y también subí algunos lugares en la clasificación general, así que esto es realmente bueno”.
El bogotano destacó el implacable ritmo al que se rodó durante toda la etapa final. “Ha sido una etapa muy dura, todo el día en una sola línea. El equipo, como siempre, lo hizo muy bien, me posicionó muy bien al principio y podemos decir que es una muy buena actuación para el equipo, durante toda la carrera”.
Chaves se mostró satisfecho con su desempeño en las dos primeras pruebas de la temporada. “Estas dos primeras carreras han sido muy buenas para mí, así que estoy feliz, decepcionado porque queríamos ganar una etapa aquí, pero lo intentamos, nos acercamos. Creo que la intención y el rendimiento del equipo es realmente bueno, fuimos parte de la carrera, fuimos parte del juego”.
Esteban Guerrero se impone en Villa de Leyva. Jesús David Peña a una jornada del título de la Vuelta de la Juventud
Esteban Guerrero (Colnago CM Team) triunfó al sprint este sábado en la sexta y penúltima etapa de la Vuelta de la Juventud, disputada sobre 92 kilómetros con partida en Barbosa y arribo en Villa de Leyva. Jesús David Peña (Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW) a una jornada del título.
La clasificación general individual no sufre variantes y se mantiene dominada por los corredores del Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW, es líder Jesús David Peña, seguido de sus compañeros Didier Merchán y Jeisson Casallas, que se perfilan como ocupantes del podio final este domingo en Tocancipá.
Los múltiples intentos por conformar la escapada fueron la constante a lo largo de esta jornada, Pedro Ruiz (Boyacá Avanza), Juan Gómez (Orgullo Paisa), Jhonny Millán (Bicicletas Strongman), Kevin Castillo (Risaralda) y el vencedor Brandon Rojas (Liga de Bogotá), hicieron parte del grupo de corredores, que permanecieron en punta durante un lapso de tiempo más amplio.
Sobre los últimos veinte kilómetros de carrera, Juan Esteban Martínez (Colnago CM Team), Óscar Téllez (Liga de Antioquia) y Cristian Rico (Bicicletas Strongman) partieron del grupo principal en busca de la diferencia que les permitiera disputar la victoria. Los tres corredores que trabajaron en perfecta armonía, finalmente fueron cazados a tres kilómetros de meta, ante la labor de control ejercida por parte de los corredores del UAE Team Colombia y el Colombia Tierra de Atletas-GW, equipos interesados en la definición al sprint.
La edición 2021 de la Vuelta de la Juventud, concluye este domingo con una jornada de alta exigencia que a su vez será la más extensa y se disputará sobre 140 kilómetros. Jornada que inicia con dos PM encadenados, antes de los primeros 30 kilómetros. En Tunja, la carrera entra en una sucesión de columpios antes de la escalada a El Sisga, escalada que concluye a 20 kilómetros de meta en Tocancipá, donde conoceremos al sucesor de Diego Camargo.
Resultados COMPLETOS Etapa 6 y Clasificación General Individual
Etapa 6
1 5 GUERRERO,Juan Esteba SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 02:19:10
2 305 ROJAS,Brandon Alejan SUB23 LIGA DE BOGOTA 02:19:10 mt.-09
3 31 TORO,Esteban SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 02:19:10 mt.-04
4 35 GUTIERREZ,Heberth Al SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 02:19:10 mt.
5 33 CASTRO,Camilo Andres SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 02:19:10 mt.
6 21 RUIZ,Esteban SUB23 EPM-SCOTT 02:19:10 mt.
7 351 GUTIERREZ,Daniel SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 02:19:10 mt.
8 71 GALVIS,Oscar Dubian SUB23 IDEA-ANTIOQUEÑ-LOTEMEDELL 02:19:10 mt.
9 51 FERNANDEZ,Oscar Hern SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 02:19:10 mt.
10 13 PEÑA,Jesus David SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 02:19:10 mt.
11 65 GUZMAN,Oscar Leonard SUB23 SUNDARK 02:19:10 mt.
12 331 MUÑOZ,Jonathan Stive SUB23 ALC V.QUEMADA Y SORACA 02:19:10 mt.
13 93 ESCUDERO,Santiago SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 02:19:10 mt.
14 131 MILLAN,Jhonny Semir SUB23 BICI STRONGMAN-G FORCE 02:19:10 mt.-01
15 36 BAYONA,Steven Julian SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 02:19:10 mt.
16 34 CHAVES,Jhonatan Stev SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 02:19:10 mt.
17 1 ROJAS,Roosbelth Enje SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 02:19:10 mt.
18 23 ARBOLEDA,Anderson SUB23 EPM-SCOTT 02:19:10 mt.
19 63 BENAVIDES,Diego Andr SUB23 SUNDARK 02:19:10 mt.
20 54 RUIZ,Pedro Antonio SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 02:19:10 mt.-02
21 14 CASALLAS,Jeisson SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 02:19:10 mt.
22 12 MERCHAN,Didier Norbe SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 02:19:10 mt.
23 134 FLOREZ,Frank Sebasti SUB23 BICI STRONGMAN-G FORCE 02:19:10 mt.
24 44 ZAPATA,Alex Juan Pab SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 02:19:10 mt.
25 15 LOPEZ,Juan Carlos SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 02:19:10 mt.
26 53 URIAN,Jose Misael SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 02:19:10 mt.
27 55 ZEA,Luis Daniel SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 02:19:10 mt.
28 3 PINEDA,Rafael Steven SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 02:19:10 mt.
29 82 GRANADOS,Sergio Nico SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 02:19:10 mt.
30 52 MARTINEZ,Ivan Estive SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 02:19:10 mt.
31 111 PIRA,Yesid Albeiro SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 02:19:10 mt.
32 32 VALLEJO,Juan Pablo SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 02:19:10 mt.
33 321 ECHAVARRIA,Juan Davi SUB23 ITAGUI-ANTIOQUEÑA CICLISM 02:19:10 mt.
34 401 CALLEJAS,Edinson Ale SUB23 GOCI-HAM-JACS-G.EXTRA 02:19:10 mt.
35 291 OJEDA,Ivan Arturo SUB23 CONSTRUZEA-FARO ELECTRICO 02:19:10 mt.
36 11 GOMEZ,German Dario SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 02:19:10 mt.
37 72 ECHAVARRIA,Alonso SUB23 IDEA-ANTIOQUEÑ-LOTEMEDELL 02:19:10 mt.
38 91 HERNANDEZ,Berardo Al SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 02:19:10 mt.
39 112 CASTAÑO,Juan Carlos SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 02:19:10 mt.
40 42 CARRERO,Pablo Emilio SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 02:19:10 mt.
41 295 ROJAS,Luis Rosendo SUB23 CONSTRUZEA-FARO ELECTRICO 02:19:24 14 seg.
42 96 GOMEZ,David Santiago SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 02:19:27 17 seg.
43 371 RUBIANO,Juan Sebasti SUB23 TEAM NEIVA-SURENVIOS 02:19:27 17 seg.
44 404 TOBASIA,Jose Elias SUB23 GOCI-HAM-JACS-G.EXTRA 02:19:27 17 seg.
45 333 VALENTIN,Carlos Adri SUB23 ALC V.QUEMADA Y SORACA 02:19:27 17 seg.
46 426 RAMIREZ,Santiago SUB23 LIGA DE ANTIOQUIA 02:19:50 40 seg.
47 281 CASTILLO,Kevin David SUB23 RISARALDA CASTA DE CAMPEO 02:19:50 40 seg.
48 4 BORDA,Brayan Yesid SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 02:19:54 44 seg.
49 133 RICO,Cristian David SUB23 BICI STRONGMAN-G FORCE 02:20:01 51 seg.-01
50 92 ZAPATA,Camilo SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 02:20:03 53 seg.
51 372 MUÑOZ,Juan Camilo SUB23 TEAM NEIVA-SURENVIOS 02:20:32 1:22 min.
52 306 PORRAS,Johan Fernand SUB23 LIGA DE BOGOTA 02:20:44 1:34 min.
53 6 MARTINEZ,Juan Esteba SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 02:21:56 2:46 min.-03
54 422 TELLEZ,Oscar Daniel SUB23 LIGA DE ANTIOQUIA 02:22:39 3:29 min.-02
55 2 OCAMPO,Victor Alejan SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 02:22:39 3:29 min.
56 201 SANCHEZ,Mateo SUB23 CAFEPERGAMINO-THRESHOLD 02:24:17 5:07 min.
57 342 BLANCO,Lukas SUB23 LIGA DEL META 02:29:37 10:27 min.
58 105 BUSAQUILLO,Juan Sant SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 02:29:49 10:39 min.
59 126 HERNANDEZ,Julian SUB23 AVINAL-CARMEN DE VIBORAL 02:29:49 10:39 min.
60 322 VELEZ,Santiago SUB23 ITAGUI-ANTIOQUEÑA CICLISM 02:29:49 10:39 min.
61 81 MARMOLEJO,Luis Mario SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
62 231 CLAVIJO,Brayan Estiv SUB23 HERRERA SPORT 02:29:49 10:39 min.
63 113 PLAZAS,Miguel Alfred SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
64 265 ESPINEL,Erin Fabian SUB23 ALC TUTA-DROGUERIA ALFA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
65 366 DUARTE,Michael Steve SUB23 GOBERNACION DE CALDAS 02:29:49 10:39 min.
66 132 MALAVER,Elkin Stiven SUB23 BICI STRONGMAN-G FORCE 02:29:49 10:39 min.
67 225 JARAMILLO,Juan Guill SUB23 PLATEADO 02:29:49 10:39 min.
68 254 WILCHES,Pablo Alejan SUB23 IMRD COTA-BONELO-UBATE 02:29:49 10:39 min.
69 424 VELEZ,Harrison Andre SUB23 LIGA DE ANTIOQUIA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
70 181 ABRIL,Jhon Alexander SUB23 TEAM NATIVOS PA&N 02:29:49 10:39 min.
71 125 JARAMILLO,Mateo SUB23 AVINAL-CARMEN DE VIBORAL 02:29:49 10:39 min.
72 323 LOPEZ,Sergio Alejand SUB23 ITAGUI-ANTIOQUEÑA CICLISM 02:29:49 10:39 min.
73 405 DUEÑAS,Andres Leonar SUB23 GOCI-HAM-JACS-G.EXTRA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
74 114 AREVALO,Hollmann Ste SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
75 115 VILLAGRAN,Duvan Andr SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
76 361 GALLEGO,Estiven SUB23 GOBERNACION DE CALDAS 02:29:49 10:39 min.
77 61 SOSSA,Juan Pablo SUB23 SUNDARK 02:29:49 10:39 min.
78 102 ALARCON,Julian David SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 02:29:49 10:39 min.
79 16 MANCIPE,Andres Libar SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 02:29:49 10:39 min.
80 282 PINEDA,Juan Felipe SUB23 RISARALDA CASTA DE CAMPEO 02:29:49 10:39 min.
81 94 HERRERA,Samuel SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 02:29:49 10:39 min.
82 161 MACHACON,Javier Feli SUB23 CLUB NUEVA GENERACION 02:29:49 10:39 min.
83 334 VALENTIN,Cristian Ca SUB23 ALC V.QUEMADA Y SORACA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
84 46 LANCHEROS,Johan Marc SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 02:29:49 10:39 min.
85 355 CACERES,Emmanuel Ave SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 02:29:49 10:39 min.
86 365 CORTES,Jefri SUB23 GOBERNACION DE CALDAS 02:29:49 10:39 min.
87 243 QUINTANA,Steven Andr SUB23 INDENORTE-IMRD ARROZ ZULI 02:29:49 10:39 min.
88 202 ORTIZ,Emmanuel SUB23 CAFEPERGAMINO-THRESHOLD 02:29:49 10:39 min.
89 26 MEJIA,Samuel SUB23 EPM-SCOTT 02:29:49 10:39 min.
90 262 MESA,David Santiago SUB23 ALC TUTA-DROGUERIA ALFA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
91 64 FORERO,Juan Sebastia SUB23 SUNDARK 02:29:49 10:39 min.
92 394 TABARES,Julio Cesar SUB23 STRONG CYCLING DEL VALLE 02:29:49 10:39 min.
93 141 MORENO,Juan Jose SUB23 AG NECTAR-IND CUNDINAMARC 02:29:49 10:39 min.
94 155 BOLIVAR,Jose Daniel SUB23 FUND TEAM RECAPI-LLANEROS 02:29:49 10:39 min.
95 173 RAMIREZ,Michael Stev SUB23 MULTI R.BOSA-TEAMFUNDECOM 02:29:49 10:39 min.
96 261 DURAN,Yimi Orlando SUB23 ALC TUTA-DROGUERIA ALFA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
97 121 GOMEZ,Jonatan SUB23 AVINAL-CARMEN DE VIBORAL 02:29:49 10:39 min.
98 251 YUSTRE,Brayan Camilo SUB23 IMRD COTA-BONELO-UBATE 02:29:49 10:39 min.
99 381 GONZALEZ,Jonathan Al SUB23 EDICIONES MAR-ALC SANTANA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
100 62 ACUÑA,Fabian Alejand SUB23 SUNDARK 02:29:49 10:39 min.
101 124 OSPINA,Carlos Andres SUB23 AVINAL-CARMEN DE VIBORAL 02:29:49 10:39 min.
102 301 GRANADOS,David SUB23 LIGA DE BOGOTA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
103 362 RAMIREZ,John Stiven SUB23 GOBERNACION DE CALDAS 02:29:49 10:39 min.
104 22 GAVIRIA,Juan Sebasti SUB23 EPM-SCOTT 02:29:49 10:39 min.
105 74 HENAO,Andres Elian SUB23 IDEA-ANTIOQUEÑ-LOTEMEDELL 02:29:49 10:39 min.
106 335 SANDOVAL,Joseph Sant SUB23 ALC V.QUEMADA Y SORACA 02:29:49 10:39 min.
107 85 BLANCO,Oscar Sebasti SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 02:31:12 12:02 min.
108 116 ACERO,Juan Sebastian SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 02:31:12 12:02 min.
109 103 CELIS,John Sebastian SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 02:31:12 12:02 min.
110 224 BUSTAMANTE,Sebastian SUB23 PLATEADO 02:31:28 12:18 min.
111 344 LENIS,Junior Alexis SUB23 LIGA DEL META 02:31:28 12:18 min.
112 192 ZUBIETA,Brayan Micha SUB23 AMPRO-PALMETO-TOCANCIPA 02:31:28 12:18 min.
113 273 LOPEZ,Juan Sebastian SUB23 TEAM CAQUETA 02:31:28 12:18 min.
114 142 MEDINA,Sergio Duvan SUB23 AG NECTAR-IND CUNDINAMARC 02:31:28 12:18 min.
115 356 RICO,Oscar SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 02:31:28 12:18 min.
116 104 URBANO,Jhon Eduardo SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 02:31:28 12:18 min.
117 45 BARBOZA,Juan Manuel SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 02:31:28 12:18 min.
118 393 GARZON,Yonnier SUB23 STRONG CYCLING DEL VALLE 02:31:28 12:18 min.
119 392 MORENO,Wilfredo SUB23 STRONG CYCLING DEL VALLE 02:31:28 12:18 min.
120 214 SANCHEZ,Luis Miguel SUB23 F&F TEAM 02:31:28 12:18 min.
121 363 AGUIRRE,Juan Federic SUB23 GOBERNACION DE CALDAS 02:31:28 12:18 min.
122 314 GARCIA,Brayan Stiben SUB23 IND TOLIMA-SHEFFY-TOL PAS 02:31:28 12:18 min.
123 343 VIRGUEZ,Brayan Santi SUB23 LIGA DEL META 02:31:28 12:18 min.
124 191 CASTILLO,Anuar David SUB23 AMPRO-PALMETO-TOCANCIPA 02:31:28 12:18 min.
125 106 TRASLAVIÑA,Jhon Jair SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 02:31:28 12:18 min.
126 182 VANEGAS,Juan Pablo SUB23 TEAM NATIVOS PA&N 02:31:28 12:18 min.
127 143 QUINTERO,Cristian Fe SUB23 AG NECTAR-IND CUNDINAMARC 02:31:36 12:26 min.
128 354 CRUZ,Johan Steven SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 02:33:07 13:57 min.
129 203 HENAO,Nicolas SUB23 CAFEPERGAMINO-THRESHOLD 02:33:07 13:57 min.
130 352 GUALDRON,Jimmy SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 02:33:07 13:57 min.
131 172 ROMERO,Juan David SUB23 MULTI R.BOSA-TEAMFUNDECOM 02:33:10 14:00 min.
132 283 RODRIGUEZ,Andres Fel SUB23 RISARALDA CASTA DE CAMPEO 02:33:22 14:12 min.
133 144 AVELLA,Edwin Steven SUB23 AG NECTAR-IND CUNDINAMARC 02:33:22 14:12 min.
134 235 MALDONADO,Jonnathan SUB23 HERRERA SPORT 02:33:22 14:12 min.
135 375 POLANIA,Nicolas Andr SUB23 TEAM NEIVA-SURENVIOS 02:33:22 14:12 min.
136 374 MORALES,Felipe SUB23 TEAM NEIVA-SURENVIOS 02:33:22 14:12 min.
137 95 RESTREPO,Esteban SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 02:33:22 14:12 min.
138 43 TOBACIA,Victor Alfon SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 02:33:22 14:12 min.
139 66 ROMERO,Brayan Jair SUB23 SUNDARK 02:33:22 14:12 min.
140 373 MARTINEZ,Santiago SUB23 TEAM NEIVA-SURENVIOS 02:33:22 14:12 min.
141 56 UMBA,Juan Alejandro SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 02:33:22 14:12 min.
142 221 ALVAREZ,Carlos Alber SUB23 PLATEADO 02:33:22 14:12 min.
143 24 HERRERA,Manuel David SUB23 EPM-SCOTT 02:36:26 17:16 min.
144 332 BUSTOS,Cristian Yesi SUB23 ALC V.QUEMADA Y SORACA 02:36:26 17:16 min.
145 414 JIMENEZ,Juan Camilo SUB23 CICLO RIONEGRO 02:36:42 17:32 min.
146 234 LAVADO,Erick Sebasti SUB23 HERRERA SPORT 02:39:25 20:15 min.
147 123 BUSTACARA,Julian Fer SUB23 AVINAL-CARMEN DE VIBORAL 02:39:25 20:15 min.
148 292 GUTIERREZ,Daniel Ant SUB23 CONSTRUZEA-FARO ELECTRICO 02:39:25 20:15 min.
149 274 CARVAJAL,Hugo Leandr SUB23 TEAM CAQUETA 02:39:25 20:15 min.
150 242 COCUNUBO,Jhon Arnold SUB23 INDENORTE-IMRD ARROZ ZULI 02:39:25 20:15 min.
151 83 BORRAS,Nicolas SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 02:39:25 20:15 min.
152 311 ARANGO,Kevin Nazario SUB23 IND TOLIMA-SHEFFY-TOL PAS 02:39:25 20:15 min.
153 223 MISAS,Yesid Camilo SUB23 PLATEADO 02:39:25 20:15 min.
154 425 ALVAREZ,Johan David SUB23 LIGA DE ANTIOQUIA 02:39:25 20:15 min.
155 353 URIBE,Santiago SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 02:39:25 20:15 min.
156 101 GOMEZ,Daniel Felipe SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 02:39:25 20:15 min.
157 384 AGUILAR,Brayan Danie SUB23 EDICIONES MAR-ALC SANTANA 02:39:25 20:15 min.
158 175 ENCISO,Luis Antonio SUB23 MULTI R.BOSA-TEAMFUNDECOM 02:39:41 20:31 min.
159 226 AVENDAÑO,Yojan SUB23 PLATEADO 02:39:42 20:32 min.
160 41 SUAREZ,Juan Manuel SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 02:39:49 20:39 min.
161 232 MORENO,Javier Esteba SUB23 HERRERA SPORT 02:40:32 21:22 min.
162 84 VELANDIA,Diomedez Al SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 02:40:32 21:22 min.
163 395 HERNANDEZ,Jhonnier SUB23 STRONG CYCLING DEL VALLE 02:40:50 21:40 min.
164 86 VELEZ,Santiago SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 02:40:50 21:40 min.
165 156 PINILLA,Juan Pablo SUB23 FUND TEAM RECAPI-LLANEROS 02:40:50 21:40 min.
166 245 PARRA,Mykel Steveens SUB23 INDENORTE-IMRD ARROZ ZULI 02:40:50 21:40 min.
167 212 MARTINEZ,Cesar Ferne SUB23 F Y F TEAM 02:40:53 21:43 min.
168 Fc 186 AVELLANEDA,Jhon Alda SUB23 TEAM NATIVOS PA&N 02:51:17 32:07 min.
Clasificación General Individual
1.- 13 PEÑA,Jesus David SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 13:14:26-038
2.- 12 MERCHAN,Didier Norbert SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 13:15:09-000 a 43
3.- 11 GOMEZ,German Dario SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 13:16:00-098 a 1:34
4.- 3 PINEDA,Rafael Steven SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 13:16:18-003 a 1:52
5.- 14 CASALLAS,Jeisson SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 13:17:21-094 a 2:55
6.- 71 GALVIS,Oscar Dubian SUB23 IDEA-ANTIOQUEÑ-LOTEMEDELL 13:17:28-094 a 3:02
7.- 111 PIRA,Yesid Albeiro SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 13:17:34-077 a 3:08
8.- 15 LOPEZ,Juan Carlos SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 13:17:40-048 a 3:14
9.- 63 BENAVIDES,Diego Andres SUB23 SUNDARK 13:17:43-018 a 3:17
10.- 55 ZEA,Luis Daniel SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 13:18:08-050 a 3:42
11.- 134 FLOREZ,Frank Sebastian SUB23 BICI STRONGMAN-G FORCE 13:18:13-003 a 3:47
12.- 32 VALLEJO,Juan Pablo SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 13:18:34-030 a 4:08
13.- 53 URIAN,Jose Misael SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 13:19:08-047 a 4:42
14.- 305 ROJAS,Brandon Alejandr SUB23 LIGA DE BOGOTA 13:20:54-073 a 6:28
15.- 96 GOMEZ,David Santiago SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 13:21:01-074 a 6:35
16.- 36 BAYONA,Steven Julian SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 13:21:25-056 a 6:59
17.- 82 GRANADOS,Sergio Nicola SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 13:22:16-035 a 7:50
18.- 33 CASTRO,Camilo Andres SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 13:22:19-056 a 7:53
19.- 35 GUTIERREZ,Heberth Alej SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 13:22:20-023 a 7:54
20.- 291 OJEDA,Ivan Arturo SUB23 CONSTRUZEA-FARO ELECTRICO 13:23:33-014 a 9:07
21.- 133 RICO,Cristian David SUB23 BICI STRONGMAN-G FORCE 13:23:53-072 a 9:27
22.- 52 MARTINEZ,Ivan Estiven SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 13:24:11-023 a 9:45
23.- 21 RUIZ,Esteban SUB23 EPM-SCOTT 13:26:24-055 a 11:58
24.- 54 RUIZ,Pedro Antonio SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 13:26:31-080 a 12:05
25.- 42 CARRERO,Pablo Emilio SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 13:27:05-015 a 12:39
26.- 51 FERNANDEZ,Oscar Hernan SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 13:27:20-002 a 12:54
27.- 1 ROJAS,Roosbelth Enjelv SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 13:28:53-081 a 14:27
28.- 351 GUTIERREZ,Daniel SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 13:28:59-020 a 14:33
29.- 93 ESCUDERO,Santiago SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 13:30:54-075 a 16:28
30.- 65 GUZMAN,Oscar Leonardo SUB23 SUNDARK 13:31:59-097 a 17:33
31.- 31 TORO,Esteban SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 13:32:12-020 a 17:46
32.- 125 JARAMILLO,Mateo SUB23 AVINAL-CARMEN DE VIBORAL 13:32:14-022 a 17:48
33.- 426 RAMIREZ,Santiago SUB23 LIGA DE ANTIOQUIA 13:33:02-022 a 18:36
34.- 401 CALLEJAS,Edinson Aleja SUB23 GOCI-HAM-JACS-G.EXTRA 13:33:12-066 a 18:46
35.- 4 BORDA,Brayan Yesid SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 13:35:45-038 a 21:19
36.- 201 SANCHEZ,Mateo SUB23 CAFEPERGAMINO-THRESHOLD 13:35:52-019 a 21:26
37.- 44 ZAPATA,Alex Juan Pablo SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 13:36:38-054 a 22:12
38.- 92 ZAPATA,Camilo SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 13:36:53-054 a 22:27
39.- 372 MUÑOZ,Juan Camilo SUB23 TEAM NEIVA-SURENVIOS 13:37:02-099 a 22:36
40.- 321 ECHAVARRIA,Juan David SUB23 ITAGUI-ANTIOQUEÑA CICLISM 13:38:19-094 a 23:53
41.- 105 BUSAQUILLO,Juan Santia SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 13:39:04-001 a 24:38
42.- 2 OCAMPO,Victor Alejandr SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 13:39:22-047 a 24:56
43.- 131 MILLAN,Jhonny Semir SUB23 BICI STRONGMAN-G FORCE 13:39:59-053 a 25:33
44.- 6 MARTINEZ,Juan Esteban SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 13:40:56-079 a 26:30
45.- 91 HERNANDEZ,Berardo Alex SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 13:41:16-059 a 26:50
46.- 295 ROJAS,Luis Rosendo SUB23 CONSTRUZEA-FARO ELECTRICO 13:42:19-085 a 27:53
47.- 23 ARBOLEDA,Anderson SUB23 EPM-SCOTT 13:42:24-097 a 27:58
48.- 281 CASTILLO,Kevin David SUB23 RISARALDA CASTA DE CAMPEO 13:42:50-055 a 28:24
49.- 102 ALARCON,Julian David SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 13:44:49-009 a 30:23
50.- 114 AREVALO,Hollmann Steyl SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 13:46:02-004 a 31:36
51.- 334 VALENTIN,Cristian Cami SUB23 ALC V.QUEMADA Y SORACA 13:46:53-018 a 32:27
52.- 112 CASTAÑO,Juan Carlos SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 13:47:00-000 a 32:34
53.- 16 MANCIPE,Andres Libardo SUB23 COL TIERRA DE ATLETAS GW 13:47:28-099 a 33:02
54.- 381 GONZALEZ,Jonathan Alej SUB23 EDICIONES MAR-ALC SANTANA 13:47:36-008 a 33:10
55.- 64 FORERO,Juan Sebastian SUB23 SUNDARK 13:48:27-036 a 34:01
56.- 34 CHAVES,Jhonatan Steven SUB23 UAE COLOMBIA 13:49:28-008 a 35:02
57.- 331 MUÑOZ,Jonathan Stiven SUB23 ALC V.QUEMADA Y SORACA 13:54:17-098 a 39:51
58.- 282 PINEDA,Juan Felipe SUB23 RISARALDA CASTA DE CAMPEO 13:56:38-087 a 42:12
59.- 306 PORRAS,Johan Fernando SUB23 LIGA DE BOGOTA 13:57:34-015 a 43:08
60.- 94 HERRERA,Samuel SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 13:57:35-047 a 43:09
61.- 132 MALAVER,Elkin Stiven SUB23 BICI STRONGMAN-G FORCE 13:58:30-050 a 44:04
62.- 202 ORTIZ,Emmanuel SUB23 CAFEPERGAMINO-THRESHOLD 13:58:32-064 a 44:06
63.- 333 VALENTIN,Carlos Adrian SUB23 ALC V.QUEMADA Y SORACA 13:58:57-068 a 44:31
64.- 231 CLAVIJO,Brayan Estiven SUB23 HERRERA SPORT 14:03:35-038 a 49:09
65.- 371 RUBIANO,Juan Sebastian SUB23 TEAM NEIVA-SURENVIOS 14:04:01-027 a 49:35
66.- 72 ECHAVARRIA,Alonso SUB23 IDEA-ANTIOQUEÑ-LOTEMEDELL 14:04:05-075 a 49:39
67.- 335 SANDOVAL,Joseph Santia SUB23 ALC V.QUEMADA Y SORACA 14:04:31-009 a 50:05
68.- 155 BOLIVAR,Jose Daniel SUB23 FUND TEAM RECAPI-LLANEROS 14:06:22-032 a 51:56
69.- 224 BUSTAMANTE,Sebastian SUB23 PLATEADO 14:06:41-035 a 52:15
70.- 22 GAVIRIA,Juan Sebastian SUB23 EPM-SCOTT 14:07:28-021 a 53:02
71.- 126 HERNANDEZ,Julian SUB23 AVINAL-CARMEN DE VIBORAL 14:07:42-092 a 53:16
72.- 322 VELEZ,Santiago SUB23 ITAGUI-ANTIOQUEÑA CICLISM 14:07:51-045 a 53:25
73.- 374 MORALES,Felipe SUB23 TEAM NEIVA-SURENVIOS 14:08:35-045 a 54:09
74.- 343 VIRGUEZ,Brayan Santiag SUB23 LIGA DEL META 14:08:40-032 a 54:14
75.- 301 GRANADOS,David SUB23 LIGA DE BOGOTA 14:08:56-066 a 54:30
76.- 422 TELLEZ,Oscar Daniel SUB23 LIGA DE ANTIOQUIA 14:09:07-070 a 54:41
77.- 225 JARAMILLO,Juan Guiller SUB23 PLATEADO 14:09:53-032 a 55:27
78.- 121 GOMEZ,Jonatan SUB23 AVINAL-CARMEN DE VIBORAL 14:10:08-043 a 55:42
79.- 424 VELEZ,Harrison Andres SUB23 LIGA DE ANTIOQUIA 14:10:09-089 a 55:43
80.- 115 VILLAGRAN,Duvan Andres SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 14:10:11-032 a 55:45
81.- 142 MEDINA,Sergio Duvan SUB23 AG NECTAR-IND CUNDINAMARC 14:10:22-095 a 55:56
82.- 261 DURAN,Yimi Orlando SUB23 ALC TUTA-DROGUERIA ALFA 14:11:36-063 a 57:10
83.- 141 MORENO,Juan Jose SUB23 AG NECTAR-IND CUNDINAMARC 14:11:37-052 a 57:11
84.- 5 GUERRERO,Juan Esteban SUB23 CM COLNAGO TEAM 14:11:40-074 a 57:14
85.- 41 SUAREZ,Juan Manuel SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 14:11:53-053 a 57:27
86.- 26 MEJIA,Samuel SUB23 EPM-SCOTT 14:12:12-063 a 57:46
87.- 404 TOBASIA,Jose Elias SUB23 GOCI-HAM-JACS-G.EXTRA 14:13:01-011 a 58:35
88.- 221 ALVAREZ,Carlos Alberto SUB23 PLATEADO 14:13:18-096 a 58:52
89.- 62 ACUÑA,Fabian Alejandro SUB23 SUNDARK 14:13:35-092 a 59:09
90.- 74 HENAO,Andres Elian SUB23 IDEA-ANTIOQUEÑ-LOTEMEDELL 14:14:19-020 a 59:53
91.- 84 VELANDIA,Diomedez Alir SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 14:14:45-030 a 1:00:19
92.- 254 WILCHES,Pablo Alejandr SUB23 IMRD COTA-BONELO-UBATE 14:15:38-083 a 1:01:12
93.- 405 DUEÑAS,Andres Leonardo SUB23 GOCI-HAM-JACS-G.EXTRA 14:15:44-036 a 1:01:18
94.- 361 GALLEGO,Estiven SUB23 GOBERNACION DE CALDAS 14:16:29-058 a 1:02:03
95.- 203 HENAO,Nicolas SUB23 CAFEPERGAMINO-THRESHOLD 14:17:15-031 a 1:02:49
96.- 392 MORENO,Wilfredo SUB23 STRONG CYCLING DEL VALLE 14:17:24-094 a 1:02:58
97.- 161 MACHACON,Javier Felipe SUB23 CLUB NUEVA GENERACION 14:17:25-020 a 1:02:59
98.- 265 ESPINEL,Erin Fabian SUB23 ALC TUTA-DROGUERIA ALFA 14:17:37-047 a 1:03:11
99.- 173 RAMIREZ,Michael Steven SUB23 MULTI R.BOSA-TEAMFUNDECOM 14:17:51-024 a 1:03:25
100.- 81 MARMOLEJO,Luis Mario SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 14:18:20-038 a 1:03:54
101.- 143 QUINTERO,Cristian Feli SUB23 AG NECTAR-IND CUNDINAMARC 14:19:15-059 a 1:04:49
102.- 355 CACERES,Emmanuel Aveli SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 14:20:02-014 a 1:05:36
103.- 104 URBANO,Jhon Eduardo SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 14:20:36-004 a 1:06:10
104.- 116 ACERO,Juan Sebastian SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 14:20:58-013 a 1:06:32
105.- 356 RICO,Oscar SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 14:21:08-067 a 1:06:42
106.- 273 LOPEZ,Juan Sebastian SUB23 TEAM CAQUETA 14:21:15-098 a 1:06:49
107.- 43 TOBACIA,Victor Alfonso SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 14:22:02-021 a 1:07:36
108.- 365 CORTES,Jefri SUB23 GOBERNACION DE CALDAS 14:22:38-001 a 1:08:12
109.- 394 TABARES,Julio Cesar SUB23 STRONG CYCLING DEL VALLE 14:23:07-087 a 1:08:41
110.- 235 MALDONADO,Jonnathan Le SUB23 HERRERA SPORT 14:23:53-030 a 1:09:27
111.- 393 GARZON,Yonnier SUB23 STRONG CYCLING DEL VALLE 14:24:01-032 a 1:09:35
112.- 124 OSPINA,Carlos Andres SUB23 AVINAL-CARMEN DE VIBORAL 14:24:02-003 a 1:09:36
113.- 61 SOSSA,Juan Pablo SUB23 SUNDARK 14:28:30-081 a 1:14:04
114.- 242 COCUNUBO,Jhon Arnold SUB23 INDENORTE-IMRD ARROZ ZULI 14:28:39-038 a 1:14:13
115.- 323 LOPEZ,Sergio Alejandro SUB23 ITAGUI-ANTIOQUEÑA CICLISM 14:28:42-038 a 1:14:16
116.- 113 PLAZAS,Miguel Alfredo SUB23 LIRO-ALCALDIA LA VEGA 14:29:01-060 a 1:14:35
117.- 362 RAMIREZ,John Stiven SUB23 GOBERNACION DE CALDAS 14:29:14-059 a 1:14:48
118.- 101 GOMEZ,Daniel Felipe SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 14:29:40-027 a 1:15:14
119.- 232 MORENO,Javier Esteban SUB23 HERRERA SPORT 14:29:46-083 a 1:15:20
120.- 342 BLANCO,Lukas SUB23 LIGA DEL META 14:31:18-059 a 1:16:52
121.- 46 LANCHEROS,Johan Marcel SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 14:31:39-012 a 1:17:13
122.- 95 RESTREPO,Esteban SUB23 SISTECREDITO-GW 14:31:52-064 a 1:17:26
123.- 172 ROMERO,Juan David SUB23 MULTI R.BOSA-TEAMFUNDECOM 14:32:48-066 a 1:18:22
124.- 352 GUALDRON,Jimmy SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 14:33:00-034 a 1:18:34
125.- 103 CELIS,John Sebastian SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 14:36:11-073 a 1:21:45
126.- 212 MARTINEZ,Cesar Ferney SUB23 F Y F TEAM 14:36:29-014 a 1:22:03
127.- 45 BARBOZA,Juan Manuel SUB23 SUPERGIROS ALC MANIZALES 14:36:32-080 a 1:22:06
128.- 292 GUTIERREZ,Daniel Anton SUB23 CONSTRUZEA-FARO ELECTRICO 14:36:37-045 a 1:22:11
129.- 384 AGUILAR,Brayan Daniel SUB23 EDICIONES MAR-ALC SANTANA 14:38:05-054 a 1:23:39
130.- 56 UMBA,Juan Alejandro SUB23 INDEPORTES BOYACA AVANZA 14:38:24-020 a 1:23:58
131.- 144 AVELLA,Edwin Steven SUB23 AG NECTAR-IND CUNDINAMARC 14:39:19-001 a 1:24:53
132.- 223 MISAS,Yesid Camilo SUB23 PLATEADO 14:39:31-004 a 1:25:05
133.- 353 URIBE,Santiago SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 14:39:48-058 a 1:25:22
134.- 262 MESA,David Santiago SUB23 ALC TUTA-DROGUERIA ALFA 14:39:50-081 a 1:25:24
135.- 24 HERRERA,Manuel David SUB23 EPM-SCOTT 14:39:53-011 a 1:25:27
136.- 366 DUARTE,Michael Steven SUB23 GOBERNACION DE CALDAS 14:40:44-077 a 1:26:18
137.- 243 QUINTANA,Steven Andrey SUB23 INDENORTE-IMRD ARROZ ZULI 14:42:22-012 a 1:27:56
138.- 106 TRASLAVIÑA,Jhon Jairo SUB23 DEPORMUNDO 14:42:38-034 a 1:28:12
139.- 191 CASTILLO,Anuar David SUB23 AMPRO-PALMETO-TOCANCIPA 14:42:59-037 a 1:28:33
140.- 85 BLANCO,Oscar Sebastian SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 14:43:12-032 a 1:28:46
141.- 332 BUSTOS,Cristian Yesid SUB23 ALC V.QUEMADA Y SORACA 14:46:49-051 a 1:32:23
142.- 226 AVENDAÑO,Yojan SUB23 PLATEADO 14:47:12-074 a 1:32:46
143.- 86 VELEZ,Santiago SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 14:49:13-014 a 1:34:47
144.- 83 BORRAS,Nicolas SUB23 FUND E.CHAVES-TEAM INCA 14:50:30-018 a 1:36:04
145.- 373 MARTINEZ,Santiago SUB23 TEAM NEIVA-SURENVIOS 14:52:44-029 a 1:38:18
146.- 311 ARANGO,Kevin Nazario SUB23 IND TOLIMA-SHEFFY-TOL PAS 14:55:41-078 a 1:41:15
147.- 314 GARCIA,Brayan Stiben SUB23 IND TOLIMA-SHEFFY-TOL PAS 14:56:25-099 a 1:41:59
148.- 123 BUSTACARA,Julian Ferna SUB23 AVINAL-CARMEN DE VIBORAL 14:56:36-045 a 1:42:10
149.- 274 CARVAJAL,Hugo Leandro SUB23 TEAM CAQUETA 14:57:17-029 a 1:42:51
150.- 251 YUSTRE,Brayan Camilo SUB23 IMRD COTA-BONELO-UBATE 14:58:11-023 a 1:43:45
151.- 283 RODRIGUEZ,Andres Felip SUB23 RISARALDA CASTA DE CAMPEO 14:58:54-092 a 1:44:28
152.- 181 ABRIL,Jhon Alexander SUB23 TEAM NATIVOS PA&N 14:59:01-096 a 1:44:35
153.- 66 ROMERO,Brayan Jair SUB23 SUNDARK 14:59:02-088 a 1:44:36
154.- 363 AGUIRRE,Juan Federico SUB23 GOBERNACION DE CALDAS 15:01:04-069 a 1:46:38
155.- 354 CRUZ,Johan Steven SUB23 LIGA DE SANTANDER 15:02:23-028 a 1:47:57
156.- 425 ALVAREZ,Johan David SUB23 LIGA DE ANTIOQUIA 15:02:35-069 a 1:48:09
157.- 234 LAVADO,Erick Sebastian SUB23 HERRERA SPORT 15:04:06-034 a 1:49:40
158.- 182 VANEGAS,Juan Pablo SUB23 TEAM NATIVOS PA&N 15:06:30-044 a 1:52:04
159.- 414 JIMENEZ,Juan Camilo SUB23 CICLO RIONEGRO 15:07:55-019 a 1:53:29
160.- 192 ZUBIETA,Brayan Michael SUB23 AMPRO-PALMETO-TOCANCIPA 15:10:52-034 a 1:56:26
161.- 214 SANCHEZ,Luis Miguel SUB23 F&F TEAM 15:11:23-001 a 1:56:57
162.- 375 POLANIA,Nicolas Andres SUB23 TEAM NEIVA-SURENVIOS 15:13:54-089 a 1:59:28
163.- 344 LENIS,Junior Alexis SUB23 LIGA DEL META 15:20:19-045 a 2:05:53
164.- 175 ENCISO,Luis Antonio SUB23 MULTI R.BOSA-TEAMFUNDECOM 15:20:22-092 a 2:05:56
165.- 395 HERNANDEZ,Jhonnier SUB23 STRONG CYCLING DEL VALLE 15:21:14-089 a 2:06:48
166.- 245 PARRA,Mykel Steveens SUB23 INDENORTE-IMRD ARROZ ZULI 15:25:11-023 a 2:10:45
167.- 156 PINILLA,Juan Pablo SUB23 FUND TEAM RECAPI-LLANEROS 15:28:21-078 a 2:13:55